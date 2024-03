A large group of transgender activists entered the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday, protesting new proposals by the state legislature that would ban gender-altering procedures for young people.The boisterous protest generated a firestorm of criticism with critics sayingAbout 150 protesters from Oklahomans For Equality and Freedom Oklahoma started their demonstration outside of the building,, according to The Daily Mail. The activists were protesting four proposed bills that ban genital reassignment surgeries as well as cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers that sterilize young people.