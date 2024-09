Widespread evidence of political censorship and persecution in Brazil presented at human rights hearing chaired by SmithAt a congressional hearing chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) today, two renowned journalists and a top tech executive shared extensive evidence of widespread censorship and persecution in Brazil used to stifle opposition to President Lula, raising alarming concerns over the future of democracy and rule of law in the largest country in Latin America.Since late 2022, Brazilians have been subject to human rights violations committed by Brazilian officials on a large scale,” said Rep. Smith, the Chairman of the House Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee.